Chargers, Staley will remain aggressive despite close loss

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley does not care what you think about his fourth-down decision-making. "The real football people understand that what I’m doing is playing to the strengths of our football team," Staley told reporters the day after his team’s entertaining, overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after three failed fourth-down attempts in scoring position. "What I’m doing is I’m trying to make the decisions that I think are going to win us the game. … I’m ready to live with all the smoke that comes with it."
Comments / 0