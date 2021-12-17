ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC Safety Greg Johnson Declares For NFL Draft

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 6 days ago
USC safety Greg Johnson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. Johnson shared the news through social media.

"As a kid from South Central, Los Angeles it was a dream of mine to play in the cardinal and gold. I turned my dream into a reality through life long preparation, discipline and self determination I’m very thankful for the relationships that I’ve made during my 5 years in the program and the opportunity given to me to receive my degree from one of the most prestigious universities in the world,” Johnson said.

“Remember to find your purpose, take on challenges head first, always believe in yourself, and never forget who has lended a helping hand along the way. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Forever grateful for this opportunity, forever betting on myself…”

Johnson, a redshirt senior, spent five seasons at USC. The 5'11", 195-pound defensive back tallied 32 total tackles this season, with one interception and one touchdown. He ends his career as a Trojan with 97 total tackles, one sack and three interceptions.

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
