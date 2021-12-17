ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oral Lesions Among Patients With Spondyloarthritis May Indicate Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By Dhivya Haridass, PhD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more...

EurekAlert

A more targeted therapy to treat inflammatory bowel disease

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- Biomedical scientists at the University of California, Riverside, propose a way for drugs to be more effective against inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in which the intestine undergoes inflammation. IBD, a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestine, includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It is commonly treated...
SCIENCE
ecowatch.com

Eating Microplastics Could Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Study Finds

Ingesting microplastics may be linked to irritable bowel disease. A new study published in the American Chemical Society's (ACS) Environmental Science & Technology Wednesday found that people who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have more microplastics in their feces than people who do not. “We present evidence indicating that...
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Proton Pump Inhibitors Impact Outcomes for Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Receiving Infliximab

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
MedicalXpress

New potential treatment for graft-versus-host-disease and other inflammatory disorders

A new study led by UC Davis Health researchers showed that blocking IL-6 and TNF cytokines provides a more effective approach to preventing life-threatening graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), an inflammatory condition that develops in patients after their allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The study was published today in Blood. Allo-HSCT, a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Changes in proportionate cardiovascular mortality in patients with chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions in the United States, 1999"“2018

Treatment options for several chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions have expanded in recent years. This may have implications for evolving competing risks for chronic inflammation-associated comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Yet sparse data exist on patterns over time in cardiovascular mortality for chronic infectious and inflammatory conditions. We used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 1999"“2018 Multiple Causes of Death database to investigate patterns in CVD mortality from January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2018 in several infectious and inflammatory conditions. Specifically, we determined age-adjusted proportionate CVD mortality separately for patients with the following conditions (as well as the general population): hepatitis C virus (HCV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), psoriasis (PSO), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Proportionate CVD mortality differed significantly in 1999 and 2018 for each condition compared with the general population (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Proportionate CVD mortality decreased steadily in the general population (40.9 to 30.6%) but increased for patients with HCV (7.0 to 10.2%) and HIV (1.9 to 6.7%). For IBD, PSO, RA, and SLE, proportionate CVD mortality initially decreased followed by plateauing or increasing rates. Underlying disease-specific pathophysiologies, changes in natural history, and competing risks of chronic end-organ diseases contributing to these differences merit further study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Disparities in the Diagnosis and Management of Crohn’s Perianal Fistulas

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
aao.org

Management of the Active Thyroid Eye Disease Patient

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Michael Kazim breaks down his approach for managing patients who present with active thryoid eye disease (TED). The majority of these patients have minor symptoms that don't progress and won't require treatment, says Dr. Kazim. But a subset with progressive double vision, compressive optic neuropathy, or rapidly worsening symptoms early in the disease process will likely benefit from treatment. Depending on the patient, he will often treat medically with steroids and radiotherapy, and this treatment is effective in 90% of patients. Those who don't respond or have a contraindication to steroids can be treated with decompressive surgery and potentially teprotumumab.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
