Roberto Soldic: Cageside callout of Mamed Khalidov was all about ‘respect,’ seeks KSW double-champ status

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberto Soldic is well on his way to reaching legend status in KSW and now he has his chance to knock off a certified one. “Robocop” challenges middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-7-2) in the main event of KSW 65 in Gliwice, Poland, on Saturday. A win would make Soldic (19-3) a...

