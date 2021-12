So give me a second while I try to get a handle on all of Stöner‘s upcoming tour dates. First is the holiday run with Clutch. Assuming that happens, it starts next week. The following lists of shows though have all been announced at various points — the UK/Ireland tour first, then the Clutch dates, then EU plus various fests, now West Coast — so it’s been hard to keep it all straight. I’ve compiled the full list from various other news posts in order to get a more complete picture of what the band’s intentions for 2022 are going to be. My question amid all of this is whether or not Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri and Ryan Güt will also as previously stated be releasing a second album sometime next year to follow-up on 2021’s Stoners Rule (review here). Would love to tell you, but I just don’t know.

