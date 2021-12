Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Polygon (MATIC) and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six announced they have created a USD 200m initiative that will back projects at the intersection of social media and Web 3.0. "The motivating force behind Web 3.0 is that a better version of the Internet is possible, one which empowers users over platforms. It is a response to a pervading sense that the current instantiation as represented by the social media giants has strayed too far from the early Web’s open source ideals," they said.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO