NFL

Cameron Jordan

Princeton Daily Clarion
 7 days ago

METAIRIE, La. - A positive COVID test finally forced New...

neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Marquez Callaway, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan and James Hurst Media Availability | Wednesday, Dec. 22

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿. How did you feel about your performance in last week's game?. "I mean it was an awesome feeling, you know, just one, that we was able to come out with a win so that's the ultimate goal. But individually, I just went out there and nothing changed, I just went out there and just made plays when we had to. Whether that's catching, running or blocking and ultimately just excited, a career-high like you said and excited that we won."
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Matthew Stafford’s history passing Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having a Pro Bowl level season. It’s exactly what the Rams were hoping for when they traded for him during the off season. On Tuesday night, Stafford made some history becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 passing yards.
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aldon Smith is arrested for DUI causing injury, a felony

Free-agent NFL defensive end Aldon Smith, a former top-10 pick who showed incredible potential and performance early in his career, has another off-field issue. Via TMZ.com, Smith has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury. The arrest happened on Monday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith remained...
NFL

