The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado. Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO