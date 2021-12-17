On Friday night, Model Laboratory School students presented their first of two performances for their stage adaption of Barbara Lawrence's 1971 novel "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." The plot focuses on the production of a small town Christmas play centered around the nativity story. A family of rambunctious outcasts known...
Cats has been described as a confusing musical. “Nothing happens!” said Dallas’ Tim Diliberti of the Broadway production at a recent art opening. I suppose he’s right, in a way — the play is padded to the brim with dance numbers and limber, virtuosic talent. The show consists of cat characters singing about other cat characters, made especially expository because most of the cast is on stage for the whole show. It looks exhausting to perform, but it is invigorating to watch.
Fri. 17 Frankie Scinta Is Comin' To Town — A fan favorite, Frankie Scinta’s career spans over four decades. His Vegas-style showmanship is always a crowd-pleaser, and for this show, he adds his own flavor to holiday classics. He will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino’s Bear’s Den, 310 Fourth St., Niagara […]
This 2014 episode covers the life of a woman who was smart and learned, but not a particularly good ruler. Her entire life was marked by being kind of a contradictory, restless character - starting basically from the moment she was born.
Winter is here. The snow has finally arrived. Festivities abound. It is the perfect time to talk about holiday drink traditions. With the yuletide season upon us, let’s clarify what we might be imbibing: Thinking of wassailing? Being a bit coquito? Gonna get hot toddied? Tom and Jerry is what?
Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
One of the songs that the Beatles had trouble recording was “Ob La Di, Ob La Da,” and we have the whole story behind it. The White Album is the album that the track is off of, and it is potentially the track that could have led to the breakup of the Beatles.
The ‘Merry Christmas’ singer showed fans one of her and her kids’ favorite holiday traditions that they do every year in Aspen, Colorado. Running around in the snow in a bathing suit may not sound ideal, but when you have a hot tub nearby, it’s quite nice! Mariah Carey posted a silly and sweet video of herself and her twins running into the snow, after chilling in a hot tub in Aspen. The 52-year-old “We Belong Together” singer and her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon looked like they had tons of fun running between the snow and hot tub.
KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner.
As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
The Voice singer Wendy Moten has her “fingers crossed” while recovering from surgery. During a live taping of The Voice on November 23rd, the Season 21 runner-up tripped over a speaker. The accident resulted in a broken right elbow and a fractured left hand. On Friday (Dec. 17),...
Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
Prince Albert has given an update on his wife, Princess Charlene, ahead of the Christmas holidays. In a statement, released on Thursday morning, the Monegasque royal revealed that while his wife is "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner", she will remain at the treatment facility she is at during the upcoming holidays.
New Book on Lockport’s Grace Episcopal Church Available — “Grace Episcopal Church, Lockport, NY, A Select History, 1835-2020,” by local author Shelley Richards, along with Lawrence C. Moss, a former warden and vestryman at the parish, is now available. The 200 page, full-color book on heavy paper features a cover of the exterior of the church by internationally known local […]
In a quintessential midcentury American metropolis, the tension is rising. A brooding watch salesman is embroiled in an affair with a jazz singer who is already in a relationship. Predictably, complications ensue, leading to a gunshot that could change the fate of the world.
Welcome to Genesis Noir, a video game that recently won a grand prize for Excellence in Visual Art and Audio at the Independent Games Festival. The moody, monochrome world of the game, complete with a diner modeled after the one in Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting Nighthawks, is a product of the design studio Feral Cat Den,...
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in red as she decorated the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey. Kate was all smiles as she put up decorations within the historic building. Taking to social media to talk about the experience, she said: "I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me."
This week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings feature some looks that make you look at your phone twice. With Christmas right around the corner, the bar is being raised significantly by these HBCU students and alums.
