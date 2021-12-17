Alden files suit against Lee

Late on Friday night, Jan 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the telephone carrier Verizon Wireless from turning over his phone records to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. The 25-page filing entered into the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. lists defendants including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Jan. 6 House select committee, and Verizon Wireless—while seeking an injunction on Alexander’s phone records. “The data sought is not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels, and Alexander and his respective attorneys,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Alexander reasonably fears this is payback for his beliefs and lawful campaign activity that is being lumped in with illegal acts; and before a body that is not permitted to do either such thing.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO