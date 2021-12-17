ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden files suit against Lee

By CARA SMITH
valleynewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Alden Global Capital has filed suit against Lee Enterprises, a sign the company isn't backing away from its hostile attempt to take over the Davenport-based newspaper publisher. Lee earlier this month unanimously rejected a takeover bid from Alden. Lee's board also voted to reject nominations by Alden for three...

