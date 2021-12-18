25-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno restaurant, police say

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at Rocio's Mexican Restaurant on Fresno and C streets just before 3 pm. Witnesses and employees told police that someone had been shot.

Police say the suspect or suspects shot at a 25-year-old man. A couple and multiple employees were inside the restaurant when the shooting happened.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the car that drove off. Police found that car later and detained two people.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.