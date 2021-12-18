ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

25-year-old man shot in southwest Fresno restaurant, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfywh_0dQ73LZt00

Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened at Rocio's Mexican Restaurant on Fresno and C streets just before 3 pm. Witnesses and employees told police that someone had been shot.

Police say the suspect or suspects shot at a 25-year-old man. A couple and multiple employees were inside the restaurant when the shooting happened.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the car that drove off. Police found that car later and detained two people.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mexican Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy