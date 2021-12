The BoJ released the minutes of its October policy meeting, and unsurprisingly, the yen yawned in response. Some members noted that inflation remains subdued despite higher input costs and the weak yen, and called for monetary easing to be maintained. Inflation has been high on the agenda of many of the major central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which have tightened policy in response. This trend has not extended to Japan, as the economy continues to struggle with supply constraints and the spread of COVID.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO