SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a Christmas video Thursday. “The Christmas season is near and dear to my heart, as I know it is to many of you,” Nelson says in the video. “Given all we have experienced this past year and more, may I share a message about how we can transform lives during this special time of year. As you watch, I invite you to ponder the ways you personally can reach out and help others experience the light of Jesus Christ this Christmas.”

