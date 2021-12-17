ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 44 by 5 p.m....

www.guardonline.com

#North Wind#Temperature#North Northwest#Thunderstorms
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures are on the horizon for the afternoon. Clouds will increase with a quick shot of snow overnight, north of the city. Some flurries are possible.
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

It's another cold one out today, and there's another interesting night on the way, with the possibility of some snowfall tonight. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has your weather forecast.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The 50s, Mild Christmas Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures are ahead. Friday’s temperatures will be in the 50s with scattered showers throughout the day. Milder Christmas Eve morning @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebOLzw4lQy — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 24, 2021 Rain develops and then wraps up by Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most of the week with scattered rain chances.
CHICAGO, IL

