An anonymous donor has provided substantial funding to add air conditioning to a local church gymnasium. “Climate control will augment the ministries of the Cameron area church community, particularly in hot weather months,” Grace Church Pastor Kevin Randolph said. “We want this facility used to minister to our community, and especially our children and youth.” The gym is used year around with other area churches. In recent years the MVP (Minister Volunteer Program) has hosted multiple 5th Quarter functions, a post-football game event for Yoe High School students. In June, nine area churches united for “Destination Dig” Community Vacation Bible School. On Dec. 5, the MVP Middle School Fellowship will be held at the gym. For the building to be ready by summer, the church expects total project donations to be met in the next few months.

CAMERON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO