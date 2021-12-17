Tim Albee, with Summit, talks about finding a box in the Lee memorial pedestal that may be the 1887 time capsule

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO