Fisher: Farewell from commercial trucking frontlines

By OPINION
Tire Business
 6 days ago

I am personalizing this column directly to you this month since this will be the last time I will write for Tire Business. The time has come for this old cowgirl to saddle up and ride into the sunset. Before I do, though, I'd like to look back and...

www.tirebusiness.com

AFP

US trucking's conundrum: Driver shortage or retention problem?

The tight US labor market has not spared the trucking industry, where "help wanted" pleas are plentiful, wages are on the rise, and drivers recently have scored signing bonuses of up to $20,000. In an economy that hauls more than $12 trillion in freight annually, the problems facing trucking have drawn the attention of President Joe Biden, who is seeking to restore his political fortunes as United States faces the highest inflation in nearly 40 years. Biden's White House has convened a task force to examine the supply chain snarls partly blamed for the price increases and shortages, including in shipping and trucking. But debate is raging in the largely non-union trucking industry over whether the challenges are exceptional in a competitive pandemic labor market, and what policy changes would have the biggest impact.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

2021’s most transformational deals in trucking

Deal flow was heavy in the trucking industry during 2021. Most players in the space have seen multiple quarters of record earnings and cash flows. Whether it was looking for a place to put newfound cash to work, adding drivers and equipment in a capacity-constrained market or bolting on a new mode to the transportation offering, many carriers were actively vetting deals and buying assets.
INDUSTRY
#Trucking Company#Truck Drivers#U S Economy#Trucking Companies#Vehicles#Farewell#Tire Business
Tire Business

ATA sees growth in U.S. freight volume through 2023

ARLINGTON, Va. — The volume of goods transported by trucks rebounded strongly in 2021 and is set to keep growing in 2022 and beyond, according to the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) latest forecasting. "After falling 6.8% in 2020, freight volumes are set to surge 7.4% this year," ATA Chief...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

5 Most Promising Trucking Stocks to Buy as We Roll Into 2022

The trucking industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Since then, economic activity has improved, and freight market conditions have stabilized enough for volumes to return to normal gradually. And it’s not a moment too soon. The trucking industry has been an integral part of our economy for decades. It provides transportation for goods and services, generating jobs in manufacturing and logistics. However, the industry has been rocked by a crippling driver shortage. On the bright side, legislators understand how important the industry is to their constituents, which is why sentiment turns bullish on trucking stocks.
INDUSTRY
Land Line Media

DOT strategic plan should value truck drivers, OOIDA says

Truck drivers have continuously stepped up to keep America running during a pandemic. Now, it’s the U.S. Department of Transportation’s turn to take steps toward making trucking a rewarding long-term career. That is the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in official comments filed...
INDUSTRY
Tire Business

Detore: People inspired, deals shaped 2021 tire industry

As we began to plan this year's comprehensive edition we call The Book, which published on Dec. 22, the question arose: What shall we focus on in the first part of this edition? What would you, our readers, care about most?. The answer is contained in two letters and a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Tire Business

Nokian reboots North America growth plans

NOKIA, Finland — With the uncertainty of COVID-19-related business interruptions of 2020-21 largely behind it, Nokian Tyres P.L.C. is working to get its North American growth expectations back on track. Nokian still expects to double revenue in North America over a three- to five-year period, based on increased sales...
ECONOMY
Tire Business

Tire price hikes unavoidable in 2021

AKRON — For 2021, at least, tire price increases joined death and taxes as things one couldn't avoid. The steady stream of price-increase announcements from tire makers large and small — in a few cases, five or more times in a 12-month period — was unprecedented. According...
AKRON, OH
Nature.com

Uncovering global-scale risks from commercial chemicals in air

Commercial chemicals are used extensively across urban centres worldwide1, posing a potential exposure risk to 4.2 billion people2. Harmful chemicals are often assessed on the basis of their environmental persistence, accumulation in biological organisms and toxic properties, under international and national initiatives such as the Stockholm Convention3. However, existing regulatory frameworks rely largely upon knowledge of the properties of the parent chemicals, with minimal consideration given to the products of their transformation in the atmosphere. This is mainly due to a dearth of experimental data, as identifying transformation products in complex mixtures of airborne chemicals is an immense analytical challenge4. Here we develop a new framework-combining laboratory and field experiments, advancedÂ techniques for screening suspect chemicals, and in silico modelling-to assess the risks of airborne chemicals, while accounting for atmospheric chemical reactions. By applying this framework to organophosphate flame retardants, as representative chemicals of emerging concern5, we find that their transformation products are globally distributed across 18 megacities, representing a previously unrecognized exposure risk for the world's urban populations. More importantly, individual transformation products can be more toxic and up to an order-of-magnitude more persistent than the parent chemicals, such that the overall risks associated with the mixture of transformation products are also higher than those of the parent flame retardants. Together our results highlight the need to consider atmospheric transformations when assessing the risks of commercial chemicals.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

TForce Freight drivers win small victory in truck speed fight

TForce Freight has turned back up the speeds of some trucks in a small victory for drivers angered over the LTL carrier’s move to slow down its fleet by 3 mph, FreightWaves has learned. TFI International-owned TForce increased the maximum speed to 72 mph of sleeper cab trucks based...
INDUSTRY

