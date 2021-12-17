"Chickens, eggs, and other nonsense"

A classic CHamoru staple that’s popular on Guam, chicken kelaguen (in CHamoru, kelaguen månnok) is a dish whose appeal lies in its expert balance of familiar flavors: tangy citrus, fiery red chiles, and the creamy comfort of grated coconut. While unseasoned, grilled chicken is used as the base of this recipe from writer Larkin Fegurgur Clark, consider it an entry point for experimentation—kelaguen can also be made with other proteins, including fish, beef, venison, and even Spam. In this recipe, you may substitute the meat from a whole rotisserie chicken for freshly-grilled, keeping in mind that you may need to adjust the amount of lemon juice and coconut to balance the moisture level; you’ll also lose the smokiness that lends the traditional grilled version it’s complexity.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO