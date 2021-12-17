ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'The kind of anti-Semitism you hear from the Klan': Tapper reacts to Trump

By CNN
 4 days ago
CNN’s Jake Tapper and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discuss former President Donald Trump’s claims...

Viva Satire !
4d ago

Conservative "Christians": The Least Christian Americans, who regularly attack anyone not White, Straight, and Christian like themselves.

CNN

Analysis: Biden calls out anti-vax liars for promoting 'dangerous misinformation.' But don't expect anything to change

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. When President Joe Biden stood in the State Dining Room on Tuesday to deliver a nationally televised address on the Omicron variant, he spoke to two groups of Americans: the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. But Biden also delivered a brief (and blunt) message to a third group of Americans: those who are profiting by promoting lies about the pandemic and vaccines.
CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
MSNBC

Pompeo tries (and fails) to defend one of Trump's biggest mistakes

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke this week at the Zionist Organization of America's 2021 virtual gala, and as JNS reported, the Kansas Republican tried to defend the Trump administration's abandonment of the international nuclear agreement with Iran. "We were told in the administration, 'You can't end the terrible...
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
#Israel#Evangelical Christians#Anti Semitism#Jewish Americans#Jews
AOL Corp

Trump Bandies About Anti-Semitic Tropes In Interview With Israeli Reporter

Former President Donald Trump made a jaw-dropping series of anti-Semitic claims about Jewish Americans controlling institutions of government and media in a new interview where he said evangelical Americans “love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”. “It used to be Israel had absolute power over Congress, and...
KXL

Is Ilhan Omar’s “Islamophobia” legislation just a Federally sponsored anti-Semitism?

Squad member, and Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar has put up a new bill to stop “Islamaphobia” but is it really just a way for Pro-Muslim Democrats to use Federal backing as tools in their fight against Israel? For more information, Lars speaks with Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America.
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
CNN

