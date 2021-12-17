Parents Set Up Hidden Camera And Catch Cat Cuddling Their Anxious Dog | The Dodo

Cricket and her three siblings were rescued from a shelter. Watch as her foster mom brings her home and see Cricket change before her eyes. Cricket's fur began to grow back and she looked like a different dog. Once she was ready for her adoption her forever family quickly found her and brought her home.
This 16-year-old dog gets rescued from being trapped in a box for his entire life. Watch his transformation from being matted and unrecognizable to getting the opportunity to run around like a puppy again. Keep up with Atlas on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dagebake. To help Peace of Mind Dog Rescue save more...
An orange kitten hopped the fence to join a litter of smaller kittens and decided to help raise them. When Shelbi Uyehara, the founder of Jin's Bottle Babies (a kitten rescue in Arizona), moved into her new home this fall, she and her husband noticed a house that had a lot of cats hanging around.
This woman put food out every day for this kitten. One day she realizes there's more than one. She finds an entire family of cats in her backyard. She slowly gets closer to them every day so that she can take them to the vet, one even finds a forever home!
Loyal dog checks on her baby brother every night — and even helps potty train him ❤️❤️❤️. Special thanks to Emily and her family for giving Kendall her forever home. You can keep up with them on Instagram: https://thedo.do/emilya_wright and Facebook: https://thedo.do/emilywright.
Living in Manitoba, Canada means you never know what kind of wildlife might show up on your home security system. Mallory Kmet and her family weren’t sure what happened when they came home from an outing to find their golf cart, which they use to lug firewood to the house, crashed into the back of her pickup truck. They assumed that someone was trying to steal the cart, so they checked their security footage. When they saw the video, they burst out laughing!
The Shih Tzu/Yorkie puppy, who weighs just under 1.5 lbs. (23 ounces), recently received a tiny custom wheelchair from Walkin' Pets, a New Hampshire-based pet mobility company, and can now move on his own. Before this gift, Toby struggled with his mobility. The puppy was born Hydrocephalus, a buildup of...
This dog loves nothing more than squashing his snout against surfaces to get attention. The owners of the pup Leo spent hundreds on vets bills to make sure his habit wasn't a symptom of brain damage. But the two-year-old pooch was merely diagnosed as being a "silly and healthy goofball."
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) -- A doorbell camera caught a delivery truck driver helping someone fight off an attacking dog outside a Las Vegas home recently. Real estate agent Mike Ray tells News 3 that he was showing a home Monday when he watched his daughter and dog get attacked by another dog via the camera.
This magpie was found as a baby and quickly imprinted on his rescuer. Now he spends his time drinking from her glasses and messing with his dog brother. Keep up with Magpie Mike on Twitter: http://thedo.do/magpiemike3. Check out the rest of his family, Boo, Janine and Steve, on Twitter: https://thedo.do/penpendragon...
An Amazon delivery driver was in for a very welcome surprise when she dropped off a package at one New York couple's home — and was met with a basket of goodies include medicine, lip balm, and cookies. Heather Muir Maffei and her husband Dave Maffei left the bin...
A dog and 11 puppies were abandoned outside a closed Florida shelter Sunday, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred just before noon outside the Walton County Animal Shelter. Surveillance video caught a woman and a man pulling up to the animal shelter in a white F-150...
HERNDON, Va. — Investigators are blaming an electric charging cord for a fire in Herndon that sent victims jumping out of third-floor windows, injuring nine people, and leaving nearly a dozen families homeless. One mom and her kids climbed down bedsheets to escape the flames. These are all working-class, immigrant...
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
Comments / 0