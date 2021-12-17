Parents Set Up Hidden Camera And Catch Cat Cuddling Their Anxious Dog | The Dodo

Living in Manitoba, Canada means you never know what kind of wildlife might show up on your home security system. Mallory Kmet and her family weren’t sure what happened when they came home from an outing to find their golf cart, which they use to lug firewood to the house, crashed into the back of her pickup truck. They assumed that someone was trying to steal the cart, so they checked their security footage. When they saw the video, they burst out laughing!

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO