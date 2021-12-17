ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“MEET THE PRESS” CONTINUES WINNING STREAK; #1 IN KEY DEMO FOR SIX STRAIGHT YEARS

By Joya Manasseh
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Watched Sunday Show in the Nation’s Capital for 80 Straight Months. Reaches More Than 11 Million Video Views Across Digital in 2021. Only Show to Continue to Dominate on Sunday While Expanding on Streaming, Podcasts & Digital Series. Dec. 17, 2021 – For the sixth straight year,...

press.nbcnews.com

mediaite.com

Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press Set to Win Viewer Demo in 2021 — For Sixth Year in a Row

NBC’s long-running political program, Meet the Press, is on track to beat out its Sunday competition for the sixth year in a row. The Chuck Todd hosted panel program dominated the key 25-54 age demographic in 2021, as it has for the past five years. MTP averaged 619,000 viewers in the demo, which surpassed ABC’s This Week by over five percent and CBS’s Face the Nation by an impressive 10 percent. Todd has hosted MTP since 2014 and previously served as NBC’s chief White House correspondent.
NBC News

TODAY IS #1 IN KEY DEMO

NEW YORK – December 21, 2021 – NBC News’ TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 324 out of the last 329 weeks in first place. Season to date, TODAY...
