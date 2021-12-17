ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's 10k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped) NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's 12.5k Pursuit, Annecy, France (Taped) FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (Lightweights), Minneapolis. 8 p.m. FOX — PBC Fight Night Main Card: David Morrell...

Alabama CB Marcus Banks Announces Transfer Destination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Alabama football cornerback Marcus Banks, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Nov. 8, officially announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Banks, a junior, will be staying in the SEC West and will be taking his football talents to Mississippi State. "Thank you...
Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming 1:30 p.m. ESPN. Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State 5:30 p.m. ESPN. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
NBA's Chicago Bulls sign Mac McClung (Gate City) to 10-day contract

Mac McClung’s next game will be played in the National Basketball Association. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported on Tuesday that the Chicago Bulls had signed the Gate City High School guard to a 10-day hardship deal. The hardship deal is linked to the recent injuries and illness...
The Baltimore Sun

As coronavirus surges again, Baltimore-area college basketball coaches express concern and frustration

With nine wins in its first 10 games, the Towson women’s basketball team was enjoying its hottest start since the 2006-07 squad opened that season with a 10-1 record. Then on Dec. 13, a Tigers player tested positive for the coronavirus, and games against Memphis the following day and at Penn State on Wednesday were quickly scuttled. That the program has had to hit the pause button amid a ...
Titusville Herald

BKC Glance

James Madison at Morgan St., ppd. William & Mary at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. Hofstra at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m. Coll. of Charleston at Old Dominion, 7 p.m. W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m. Crowley's Ridge at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m. W. Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga,...
heraldcourier.com

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed to 10-day contract by the Chicago Bulls

Mac McClung was supposed to play for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday in the G League’s Winter Showcase Cup in Las Vegas, but those plans were altered in a major way. The Chicago Bulls signed the former Gate City High School star to a 10-day contract and he will suit up for the NBA team today when they host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m.
Titusville Herald

Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Baylor (11-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Tuesday. No. 2 Duke (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday. No. 3 Purdue (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls, Wednesday, Dec. 29. No. 4 Gonzaga (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. N. Alabama, Tuesday. No....
