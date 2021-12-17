ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC creates in-house travel staffing agency to alleviate nurse shortage

CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Announces 800 New Travel Nursing Jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A staffing shortage is forcing UPMC to get creative. The hospital giant just announced a groundbreaking travel nursing program, aimed at keeping and attracting in-demand nurses. UPMC told KDKA-TV it thinks this might be a first in the healthcare industry. Eight hundred new spots just opened up Friday, and UPMC said it hopes this will stop its nurses from looking elsewhere. “We need to be innovative; we need to be willing to find new ideas, and we need to be bold about it,” UPMC Senior Vice President of Health Services Tami Minnier said. “This is very bold. This is not...
Ohio nursing homes to get $300M from state to ease staffing shortages

The Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill allotting $300 million in federal money to pay direct care workers in the state's nursing homes, Cleveland.com reported Dec. 9. The bill requires funds to be spent exclusively on “direct care staff compensation, which may include staff retention bonus payments, overtime pay and shift differential payments, staff recruitment costs, and new hire incentive payments,” according to LeadingAgeOhio.
OP ED: Hospital Staffing Shortages Creating Critical Threat

Medical facilities across New York are facing massive staffing shortages that have not only jeopardized the available bed space for patients in immediate need, but are now also impacting the number of services offered in hospitals. It is clear that the inability to provide patients with both essential and elective...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

UPMC unveils travel nursing program between hospitals

As the pandemic changes where and how work gets done, industries are racing to restructure for the modern workforce. UPMC signaled a change on Friday when it unveiled its own in-house travel staffing agency for nurses. The program, which the healthcare network called “one of a kind,” hopes to address...
Exclusive: UPMC's innovative method to address nurse shortage — Its own staffing agency

As omicron tightens its grip, nursing homes fear staffing shortage

The latest surge of COVID cases is challenging workers across all healthcare settings, but the impending omicron variant that is more infectious is causing concern in nursing homes. A national survey from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living estimated 94 percent of U-S nursing...
Memorial Healthcare Revises Visitor Policy Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Increase In Positivity Rate

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy. The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.” Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health. For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed...
Miami Valley nursing homes struggle with staffing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The nationwide nursing shortage happening in the health care industry is affecting nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the Miami Valley. Staff at Springfield Masonic Community said the past few months have been about adapting to balance the staffing shortage they’re facing while maintaining the same level of care. Diana […]
Hospital systems strained as staffing shortages put pressure on nurses

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Nursing professionals throughout the area and the state are sounding the alarm over staffing shortages as the pandemic worsens. Many hospitals are struggling to attract new nurses, and many more nurses are leaving the profession due to burnout. One nurse said the workload in the hallways...
Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
