UPMC creates in-house travel staffing agency to alleviate nurse shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A staffing shortage is forcing UPMC to get creative. The hospital giant just announced a groundbreaking travel nursing program, aimed at keeping and attracting in-demand nurses. UPMC told KDKA-TV it thinks this might be a first in the healthcare industry. Eight hundred new spots just opened up Friday, and UPMC said it hopes this will stop its nurses from looking elsewhere. “We need to be innovative; we need to be willing to find new ideas, and we need to be bold about it,” UPMC Senior Vice President of Health Services Tami Minnier said. “This is very bold. This is not...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO