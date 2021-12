Over 95% of the tumultuous year that was 2021 is in the books now, and over the next couple of weeks (as long as the news cycle permits) we’ll be recapping many of the events and prevalent trends that defined Colorado politics this past year. Here in Colorado as with most of the country the political uncertainty following the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been the principal driver of political controversy, both galvanizing Democrats alarmed at the prospect of violent overthrow of American democracy and dividing Republicans into pro-Trump versus pro-democracy factions.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO