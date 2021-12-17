ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dashcam appeal as video highlights public's role in war on danger drivers

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA forcewide initiative which allows members of the public to share footage was launched in 2018 and has so far seen more than 7,200 incidents reported, of which more than 4,300 have resulted in a fine and 14 drivers have been banned from the roads. The scheme, which predominantly...

www.sunderlandecho.com

