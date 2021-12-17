Dashcam appeal as video highlights public's role in war on danger drivers

A Buffalo man has been charged with murdering a 7-month-old infant. According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, the incident happened on Friday, December 10, 2021. The man, 20-year-old Nasir Jackson of Buffalo, was arraigned yesterday, Sunday, December 12 in front of Tonawanda Town Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello. His girlfriend had left her baby in his care when the homicide happened. He allegedly engaged in conduct that killed the child. He has been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree. The baby was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital where he died. Jackson is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court this Thursday, December 16 at 4:00 pm. If he is convicted, he is facing 25-years to life behind bars. Our hearts go out to the mother of the child. No mother should have to bury her son, especially before he even has a chance to live.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO