Public Safety

Sunderland man accused of brother's murder after row over family dog tells jurors: 'I am absolutely devastated'

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Campbell, 24, died from a single knife wound to the chest during a "scuffle" with his sibling William, that followed a row about the pet, in June, jurors have heard. Newcastle Crown Court heard the brothers, who were like "chalk and cheese" had been in the garden of their mother's...

www.sunderlandecho.com

