TikTok 'challenge' threaten school shootings across country Friday

Rumors on TikTok about a possible shooting or bombing on Friday caused schools to cancel classes and increase security, even as officials dismissed the posts as not credible.
(FOX 9) - School districts in Minnesota and across the country are taking heightened precautions this week because of threats on TikTok. It is unclear where the TikTok school threats started or why, but the challenge suggested multiple school shootings would happen on Friday. In Minnesota, several police departments issued...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A viral TikTok challenge intending to shut down schools nationwide on Friday with threats of bombings or shootings has some educators across the country concerned. Schools in states such as Arizona, Connecticut and Illinois have strengthened security measures because of the threats, although the Associated Press...
After a group of disturbing TikTok posts warning of school shootings and bomb threats at every school around the nation on Friday went viral, Michigan schools are taking heightened precautions by increasing police presence with some districts closing down for the day. The vague, anonymous posts circulating online encouraged students...
A Watertown 13-year-old was detained Friday after making violent threats against his school, citing a viral TikTok trend. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received complaints of a threat made at Watertown Middle School at around 7 a.m. Friday. Deputies learned that a 13-year-old student "allegedly threatened to bring a firearm to school and shoot several named and unnamed students the next day."
Local schools were on high alert on Friday due to a circulating challenge on the video service TikTok that encouraged students to bring a weapon to school. This comes just weeks after the country’s deadliest school shooting this year, in which a 15-year-old sophomore shot 11 people and killed four at Oxford High School in Michigan. Earlier that day, he had been called into the main office for an emergency meeting with his parents after a teacher reported disturbing behavior. The parents refused to take him home. His backpack, which concealed a gun, was not searched despite the school’s legal right to do so. His parents were later charged as well.
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Seneca Valley student was arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media.
The 14-year-old has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after the TikTok post forced the district to go remote on Friday, the district said. Jackson Township police and TikTok’s safety team worked together to identify the student.
The threat was deemed not credible.
The district also said the student is facing discipline, though it didn’t say what actions would be taken.
When students come back from winter break, more police will be at schools, and there will also be random and unannounced metal detector and bag checks for grades 7-12, the district said in a letter to families.
The district is also asking parents to talk to their children about “appropriate online conduct.”
A TikTok challenge is pushing students to threaten gun violence within schools on Friday, December 17. Students in various parts of the country have taken the challenge. The Charlton-Dudley Regional School District emailed parents early in the day on Thursday, December 16, saying it was aware of “a post from a person in a neighboring community referencing a threatening act involving DMS and CMS.” The letter also referenced the TikTok challenge. The email was signed by Superintendent Steven Lamarche.
Schools across the country are canceling classes and increasing security due to unconfirmed online threats that have been found on the popular app TikTok. A threat circulating on the app is declaring Friday as "American school shooting day."
Some schools across the United States have gotten ahead of this and canceled classes for today, but the schools in Western New York have local authorities currently investigating the information, and they have deemed it to be safe for students to go to school. Thanks to TikTok users around the...
