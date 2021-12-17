ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘The Witcher’: Yennefer Disobeys the Brotherhood (RECAP)

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 3, “What Is Lost.”]. For a show that is usually...

tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’: A Sweet Reunion Is Followed by Heartbreaking Betrayal (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 6, “Dear Friend.”]. The Witcher isn’t a perfect show by any means; some of the dialogue can be a little trite, and not every plotline hits the mark (the Fringilla and Francesca scenes being the worst offender). But the show moves at such a pace that it doesn’t let you dwell on these flaws. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the speed at which The Witcher zooms through its plot is something to behold. This episode was no exception, forgoing weeks of meandering and getting straight to the action.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: Reunited and It Feels So Good

The Witcher’s first season was notoriously hard to follow. The reason, in no small part, was the show had three main characters — Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri — operating in three different timelines that crossed over only rarely. Geralt and Yennefer only met after Yennefer finished her training at Aretuza. Ciri and Geralt only found each other in the aftermath of the Battle of Sodden Hill. Yennefer and Ciri didn’t meet at all.
TV SERIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix)

This review is based on the first six episodes of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2. Geralt of Rivia is back and alongside Henry Cavill’s return as the sexy monster-hunter, season two promises a ton more monsters that are bigger, scarier and a season that’s a whole lot gorier.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Returns Home and Ciri Begins Her Witcher Training (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 2, “Kaer Morhen.”]. This episode reminded me of something I really appreciated about the first season — the speed at which the plot moves. Other shows might have dragged out Geralt’s (Henry Cavill) and Ciri’s (Freya Allan) journey home for several episodes, but The Witcher doesn’t waste time on stalling tactics. Not long after the witcher and the princess set off, they arrive in Kaer Morhen, while the Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa) plot also picks up pace at the other side of the Continent.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brotherhood
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: Ciri and Yennefer Take Big Risks to Fix Their Past (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 5, “Turn Your Back.”]. As this season’s storylines begin to intersect, the characters at the center of the drama try desperately to escape their past. This is certainly the case for Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who consider dangerous methods to change themselves in this episode. But as both women find out, you cannot numb yourself to the pain of the past; instead, they must learn and grow.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: Geralt Battles a Beastly Old Friend in Season 2 Premiere (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 1, “A Grain of Truth.”]. After a two-year absence, The Witcher is back with more grotesque monsters, magic-wielding mages, and Henry Cavill grunts. The first season of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s fantasy drama adaptation succeeded due to a hefty sense of fun, with its fantastic fight sequences and sly tongue-in-cheek humor. Based on this first episode of Season 2, we’re in for more of the same in the second go around.
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: The Bard Returns to Save the Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 4, “Redanian Intelligence.”]. One of the most enjoyable things about the first season of The Witcher was the show’s ability to mix tongue-in-cheek humor with its more serious and violent action sequences. The laughs have been a little light so far this season, as the characters deal with the grisly aftermath of the battle at Sodden Hill. Fortunately, Episode 4 brings back a bit of levity thanks to the return of everyone’s favorite, wise-cracking bard.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Recap: The Time of Contempt

Over a season and a half, The Witcher has introduced a sometimes dizzying number of characters, but none have loomed larger than Queen Calanthe. In life, Ciri’s maternal grandmother was so respected and feared that none of the northern leaders, including Calanthe herself, thought she could be toppled. On the evening of her daughter’s engagement party, Calanthe swaggered into the ballroom wearing armor, covered in dirt and blood from a raiding party. Later, when Nilfgaard surprised everyone by launching a direct attack on Cintra, Calanthe herself led the soldiers that met them in the field outside the city. And when the unthinkable happened and Cintra fell, Calanthe chose to leap from a tower to her death before she’d surrender and allow Nilfgaard to decide her fate.
VIDEO GAMES
The Press

‘The Witcher’: The Journey to Cintra Is Filled With Heartache and Violence (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 7, “Voleth Meir.”]. This season has been steadily ratcheting up the tension over the past couple of episodes, putting the pieces and players in place for what promised to be a dramatic conclusion. Episode 7 delivers on that promise in a major way, bringing with it fist-pumping reunions, cold-blooded violence, and heartbreaking revelations.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’: The White Flame Is Revealed in a Thrilling Season Finale (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Witcher Season 2 Episode 8, “Family.”]. Throughout the season, we’ve been told that if Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers end up in the wrong hands, it could lead to all-out destruction. Oh boy, was that right! The Season 2 finale sees a possessed Ciri unleash her unbridled chaos on the world, leading to a monster fight of epic proportions and one of the most exhilarating episodes of television this year.
TV SERIES
Vulture

The Witcher Season-Premiere Recap: Tale As Old As Time

The Witcher has always been two shows: a deeply serious fantasy drama and a deeply silly fantasy drama. The key to the show’s success is that it’s figured out how to be both at the same time. On the one hand, this show could hardly be more overstuffed...
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

‘The Witcher’ Showrunner on Why There Are Fewer Monsters in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 2.]. We know that Netflix’s The Witcher is a fantasy series adapted from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series about a mutant monster hunter-for-hire, right? So, why does it feel like its title Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), is given even fewer monsters in the drama’s sophomore season to battle than its first?
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Yennefer Get Her Magic Back in The Witcher Season 2?

Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) is one of the main characters of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series. A gifted sorceress, she becomes one of the most powerful magic users as the first season progresses. At the Battle of Sodden Hill, she uses dangerous fire magic to obliterate the enemy forces of the Nilfgaardian Empire. Afterward, those who knew her, including Geralt of Rivia, come to think she is dead. However, as the season 2 premiere episode reveals, she is alive but has been taken captive by the sorceress Fringilla Vigo and the remaining Nilfgaardian soldiers.
TV SERIES
IGN

Sword Expert Reacts to The Witcher (Netflix)

We got Matt Easton, a Historical European Martial Artist, Antique Arms Dealer, and owner of the fencing club Schola Gladiatoria, to react to fight and training scenes from Netflix's The Witcher Season 1 and 2. Telling us his sword-fighting and HEMA expert opinion on just how realistic this show is. From breaking down the Blaviken Alley fight, to why sword throwing isn't such a bad idea, and more, Matt breaks down these iconic Witcher fights! Want to watch more of Matt's own videos? Make sure to check out his Scholagladiatoria YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt14YOvYhd5FCGCwcjhrOdA.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

Toss a Coin (and Your Respect) to ‘The Witcher’

In the Season 2 premiere of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) and young Ciri (Freya Allan), the princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra whom he’s been charged to protect, seek refuge in a village—one that’s mysteriously abandoned with the exception of a faint glow emanating from a nearby castle. Once Geralt approaches the castle’s entrance, the doors burst open, and a man with the face of a wild boar attacks him before suddenly stopping. “What the fuck are you doing here?!” the boar-man says, instantly deflating the scene’s dramatic tension. Turns out, Geralt and the boar-man, who goes by Nivellen, are old friends. Among kind company, Nivellen becomes a gracious host: Using magic, he conjures a golden bathtub for Ciri to freshen up in before presenting a lavish feast. (The conjured food drops from the ceiling and lands on their plates with a thud.) Later, Nivellen offers his backstory to Ciri—he didn’t always bear the likeness of a boar—but stops himself from revealing too much with the greatest wordplay in all the realm: “I’m being a bore.”
TV SERIES
Polygon

Yennefer and Ciri are lost in the big picture of The Witcher season 2

[Ed. note: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher Netflix series and the novel The Blood of Elves]. The Witcher season 1 spent a great deal of time talking about the power of destiny, with Geralt and Ciri finding each other against all odds in the woods near Sodden where neither was supposed to be. Whether you’ve read the books or not, it seemed apparent that the series’ other main character, Yennefer, was also fated to meet Ciri — and in the second season they finally do, at the Temple of Melitele. Geralt has taken Ciri there to supposedly receive an education from Mother Nenneke in how to control the dangerous power she possesses. But that’s where the similarities between the adaptation and author Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material end.
TV SERIES

