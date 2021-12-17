ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get caught up on the latest Resoundingly Human podcast episodes over the holidays!

The holidays are a great time to get caught up on the latest episodes...

aiptcomics

AIPT Television podcast episode 12: Holiday TV from today to the past

With Christmas around the corner, the AIPT Television podcast thought what better time than to talk about holiday TV episodes with the site’s Content and Media Manager, David Brooke. The discussion is sparked by a pair of recent NBC specials from their series Mr. Mayor and Young Rock. We then cover what makes a good holiday episode along with some of our favorites of all time. Though it’s unrelated to TV, there are some spoilers to the recent Eternals film.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

AIPT Movies Podcast episode 17: ‘Die Hard 2’ Holiday Special

In the first holiday special of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss 1990’s most violent Christmas-adjacent movie, Die Hard 2! If you’re in the mood to see a younger, still motivated Bruce Willis kill a bad guy with an icicle, while also showing us the true dangers of traveling for the holidays, this may be the movie for you!
MOVIES
gobankingrates.com

Live Richer Podcast, Episode 1: Rachel Cruze Talks About Holiday Spending, How to Live Richer and Other Money Advice

In this, the inaugural episode of GOBankingRates’ new podcast “Live Richer with Jaime Catmull,” we sit down with Rachel Cruze, host of the popular finance podcast “The Rachel Cruze Show,” where her mantra is “Money should be fun, not stressful.” She co-authored “Smart Money Smart Kids” with her father, personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. In 2016, she published “Love Your Life, Not Theirs: 7 Money Habits for Living the Life You Want was published in 2016.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Happy Holidays#Resoundingly Human
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
TV SERIES
womensrunning.co.uk

New podcast episode: How much alcohol should runners drink over Christmas?

Welcome to episode 70 of the Women’s Running Podcast and in this workshop Holly and I are on the countdown to Christmas. I start this one super hungover, so I use my delicate state to introduce the idea of running and booze. We talk about how covid has changed our drinking, with some big confessions on both sides – Hol and I are coming from very different angles on this. And we also talk about how we are going to manage booze and running over Christmas, which can be a tough thing to do. The key phrase here is that we’re going to be kind to ourselves, and that we will be adjusting our expectations – because the run is the thing. Sometimes, we don’t need to be “in training” – sometimes it’s fine to just go for a run. Here’s a bit more guidance on booze, sleep and food.
FOOD & DRINKS
imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the December 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 5, which is entitled "Ronin." Opening Banter: Brad was away last week and is still not caught up. In The Spoiler...
TV SERIES
Podcast
infosecurity-magazine.com

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 32

In the final IntoSecurity podcast of the year, Infosecurity Magazine enters reflection mode and reveals its top ten most-read news stories of the year. Join Eleanor Dallaway, Benjamin David and James Coker to rediscover the stories behind the biggest headlines of 2021.
PODCAST
stanford.edu

9 Podcast Episodes to Listen to This Holiday Season

Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying some downtime at home, the holidays are a great time to cozy up with a podcast. For your listening pleasure, we’ve pulled together this year’s top-performing podcast episodes from the Stanford Graduate School of Business community.
STANFORD, CA

