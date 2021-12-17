ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter trial: Former MN officer charged in death of Daunte Wright during traffic stop, testifies

WHAS 11
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defense rested its case Friday...

www.whas11.com

KROC News

Hung Jury in Kim Potter Trial?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue working,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Guilty On 2 Counts Of Manslaughter In Daunte Wright’s Death

WATCH LIVE: Continuous Trial Coverage On CBSN. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury of twelve has found Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, guilty on counts of both first- and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Regina Chu has ordered Potter, 49, to be taken into custody immediately. Records confirm that she has been transferred to the women’s prison in Shakopee. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) The verdict and setting of the sentencing date of Friday, Feb. 18 took less than 20 minutes. Following the verdict, Potter’s husband could be heard loudly saying, “I love you, Kim.” She said “I love...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Mn
Indy100

Powerful police violence meme shared after Daunte Wright’s killer, Kim Potter, convicted

Kim Potter has been found guilty on both manslaughter charges over the shooting of Daunte Wright.The former Minneapolis-area police officer shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist.Potter grabbed her gun instead of her Taser and pulled the trigger during an April 2021 traffic stop—resulting in his death. She claims she made an ‘innocent mistake’ and mistook her firearm for her Taser when she shot the man dead.Potter had pleaded not guilty, but after three-and-a-half days of deliberation the jury reached their decision to convict.After the verdict was released, a powerful meme began circulating online that refers to three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Jurors End 3rd Day Of Deliberations With No Word On Her Fate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work. The jury didn’t ask any other questions Wednesday. They resumed work shortly before 8:30 a.m., and ended at...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
The Independent

Kim Potter: ‘Trial outcome’ reached over shooting of Daunte Wright

An “outcome” has been reached in the trial of white police officer Kim Potter over the shooting death of Black man Daunte Wright.Hennepin County Courthouse officials announced on Thursday that the almost all-white jury in the case had reached a “trial outcome” after more than 27 hours of deliberations.It will be read out in the courtroom between 1:30pm and 2pm local time.The statement specifically used the word “outcome” and not verdict, so it is unclear if the jury has reached an unanimous decision on the two manslaughter charges.“A trial outcome has been reached and will be read on the record...
PUBLIC SAFETY
