Although Fox canceled its New Year's Eve show earlier this week, ABC is going ahead with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest next week. The network made the decision after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the ball drop in Times Square will still go on, just with fewer people allowed to attend and tighter coronavirus safety regulations. The event's status was in question as the number of new coronavirus cases skyrocketed as the highly-contagious Omicron variant spreads.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO