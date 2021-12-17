Redrafting the 2021 NFL Rookie Class

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The AFC East’s most decisive game of the season goes down on Sunday between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. The Patriots currently have the upperhand, sitting in first in the division – if they win this game and the Miami Dolphins lose to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the Patriots will win the division outright. If the Bills win out their schedule, which includes this game, the Falcons and the Jets, then the AFC East is theirs. Both teams have seen the ups and downs of a football season – the Patriots had a rocky 2-4 start to the season, but quickly changed gears and found themselves in a seven-game winning streak that catapulted them to the top of their division. The Colts snapped this streak last week and the Patriots now sit at 9-5. The 8-6 Bills tell the opposite tale; they headed into a week 7 bye week at 4-2 at the top of their division, only to finish .500 in their last 8 games, which includes a loss to the Jaguars. These teams faced off in week 13 in what amounted to be an anticlimactic, low-scoring game where each team secured just one touchdown and the Patriots, who threw the ball just three times, came out on top 14-10. With a hot Patriots team coming off of a loss and a recuperating Bills team coming off of a win, this should be a very entertaining game to watch.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO