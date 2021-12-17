ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio orders National Guard to assist with understaff hospitals

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUpXG_0dQ68X6R00

During a press briefing on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the National Guard in Ohio to assist hospitals with staffing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. DeWine plans to have 1,050 National Guard members assist with the understaffing issues because of the spread of the Delta variant.

We cannot thank them enough for the work they have done and that they continue to do,” DeWine said.

Ohio state officials are also working with a staffing company to assist with the current staffing issue.

During the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. DeWine mentioned that a bed shortage was the main issue but is not the current problem facing Ohio hospitals

The Governor also suggested that school districts require mask-wearing for the next four weeks.

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County endorses mask wearing at public meetings

Jefferson County, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County has responded to the rising COVID cases with a new suggestion on masks. The Board of Health voted at their meeting last night to endorse, but not mandate, mask wearing at all public meetings. That means gatherings by county commissioners, school boards, city council and more will have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio abortion bill will become law

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill imposing criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. The governor signed the measure Wednesday, the same day it arrived from the Republican-controlled Legislature. The bill also requires physicians to report […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Guard sent to hospitals to help frontline workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health anticipates hundreds of Ohio National Guard members will be deployed later this week to assist hospitals throughout the state. Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he mobilized 1,050 National Guard members to help ease a strain on hospital staff caused by the rising number of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Delta, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia says it’s unlawful to put mask requirements on toddlers in Head Start programs

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden administration’s overreaching COVID-19 mandates, this time taking aim at what the AG calls unlawful requirements of masks on toddlers and COVID vaccine shots for staff and volunteers in Head Start programs. “This is yet another unlawful attempt by the Biden administration to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to create a get back to work incentive program

During a Thursday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the state plans to create a work incentive program to get people back to work. Gov. Justice said the state will partner with WorkForce to bring West Virginians back to the work community. Details are limited at this time but Gov. Justice said the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Ohio group submits petitions asking lawmakers to legalize pot

A group has submitted petitions asking Ohio lawmakers to pass a bill allowing adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on Tuesday submitted more than 200,000 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State. That office and county boards of election will verify if the group submitted the […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to hold statewide day of prayer

West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice and religious leaders from West Virginia will conduct a live, statewide Day of Prayer and Hope service on Thursday. The service will be at 10 AM. Gov. Justice said this will provide West Virginians an opportunity to come together in prayer during the holiday season to honor the more than 5,200 West […]
RELIGION
WTRF- 7News

More Ohio hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID cases rise

Additional Ohio hospitals are announcing the postponement of elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to fill up hospital beds in the state. The decisions are in line with the crisis highlighted by Gov. Mike DeWine last week when he ordered more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff. The Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the […]
NEWARK, NJ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia plans to spend $48M to recruit and train nurses

During his media briefing on Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the state will use $48M to recruit and train nurses. The money will be spread to three different West Virginia institutions: Glenville State College, Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and Concord University Gov. Justice said the state needs proper staffing in […]
GLENVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Guard#Understaff
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hospital system near ‘breaking point’; WVHA says

The West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) released a statement on Monday on behalf of the clinical leadership of West Virginia’s community hospitals. WVHA says projections show during the 2021 holiday season that we are approaching the highest number of COVID19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began. They claim that the vast majority of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WTRF- 7News

Mask policy altered for Ohio County Schools

EDITORS NOTE: Ohio County will wear masks if the county is in red or orange, we have removed orange from one of the colors that would allow masks to be removed in Ohio County. WHEELING, W. Va.-(WTRF) You can take your masks off if you go to school in Ohio County. That is when the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler. Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin “The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man to appear on “Forged in Fire”

A West Virginia man is set to appear on the hit show “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night. According to WTAP, Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett will be showing off his knife-making skills while on the show. ”Especially with the community we are in around here, lots of hunters, fisherman. Everyone can use a good knife,” […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

COVID-19 cases and deaths climbing as the omicron variant looms

WHEELING. W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wheeling are only getting worse. The department has announced 170 new cases in eight days and three deaths. Meanwhile, medical officials worry how many more cases the holiday season and Omicron variant might bring in. All eyes are […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy