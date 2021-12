On Dec. 17, 2021, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) signed new a congressional map into law, which will take effect for New Mexico’s 2022 congressional elections. The New Mexico State Senate approved the map 25-15 on Dec. 10, and the New Mexico House of Representatives approved the map 44-24 on Dec. 11. The votes were largely along party lines. In the Senate, no Republican lawmakers voted to approve and no Democratic lawmakers voted against the map. The same was true in the House, with the exception of Rep. Candie Sweetser (D) who voted against the map, making her the only Democrat in the legislature to do so.

