XRP/USD is above early December values experienced in the wake of the spike downward which hit the broad cryptocurrency market slightly more than a week ago. Yet after recovering some of its value XPR/USD after that downturn, Ripple has not been able to muster a move higher that has challenged prices seen in late November or even through the 3rd of December. XPR/USD did manage to climb to a high of nearly 0.93850 yesterday, but headwinds became strong and the digital asset has reversed lower again.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO