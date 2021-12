By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a Pittsburgh tradition to complain about potholes and bad roads. Turns out, we’re not wrong. Pennsylvania has the 15th worst roads in the country, according to a new study from Consumer Affairs. The Keystone State is just ahead of 14 other states for poor road quality. Unsurprisingly, the state with the worst roads are mostly those that have to deal with wintery conditions. Rhode Island tops the list but of all places, Hawaii comes in second. The study cites an “underbuilt” road system. The best roads in the United States can be found in Kansas.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO