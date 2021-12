LEE COUNTY – A former inmate has settled with Lee County over a lawsuit that’s been on the books for almost five years. The county has agreed to pay $50,000 at the recommendation of its insurance company to James Stark, who was in the back of a vehicle on June 30 when the vehicle was shot at by a bank robber on the west side of Fort Madison.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO