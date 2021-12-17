ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Scott Calls on FIFA, International Sports Associations to Stop Holding Events in China

By Florida Daily
 6 days ago
This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote to eight international sports associations urging them to follow the lead of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and immediately suspend all planned events in Communist China.

These organizations all currently have scheduled sanctioned competitions in Communist China, including at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Senator Scott is urging the sports associations to suspend all involvement with Communist China until Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who disappeared and has been the victim of intense censorship, is free from coercion, allowed to freely speak and there is a thorough and completely transparent investigation into her accusations of sexual assault.

This letter follows Scott’s letter to National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver requesting a meeting to discuss the league’s involvement with Communist China. The NBA responded by refusing to meet with Scott.

The following sports associations received a letter from Scott:

  • International Cycling Union (UCI)
  • International Golf Federation (IGF)
  • International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)
  • International Skating Union (ISU)
  • International Ski Federation (FIS)
  • International Swimming Federation (FINA)
  • International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)
  • World Athletics

The letter Scott sent out on Wednesday is below.

Dear International Sports Governing Body:

The recent disappearance and censorship of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, the former Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) top-ranked doubles player, has shocked the world and exposed the terrifying lack of basic rights and human decency experienced by the Chinese people at the hand of General Secretary Xi’s ruthless communist regime.

In response to these disturbing events, the WTA set an example for the world in its decision to suspend all of its scheduled tournaments in Communist China, including Hong Kong, until Ms. Shuai is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and Beijing allows for a full and completely transparent investigation into her accusation of sexual assault by former Vice Premier of Communist China, Zhang Gaoli.

The WTA understands that playing tournaments in Communist China puts athletes at risk, and that the Chinese Communist Party’s treatment of Ms. Shuai cannot be tolerated. We all must recognize and support the WTA in making this significant action and choosing human rights and player safety over profits. This cannot be limited to tennis. As an organization which represents the interests of the world’s athletes, and the integrity of competition, I would hope you are deeply concerned that the Chinese Communist Party would silence and censor an athlete because she spoke out about sexual assault.

I recently wrote to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver requesting a meeting to discuss the league’s involvement in Communist China. In my letter, I told Commissioner Silver:

Organizations with operations in Communist China, like the NBA, have a responsibility to speak out about these abuses and leverage their positions to influence change. We all have a responsibility to put human rights above profits, and in the face of General Secretary Xi’s genocide, horrific crimes against women, media censorship, the destruction of democracy and religious persecution, the NBA could be a powerful voice for human rights. But if the NBA continues to forsake its responsibility, it gives tacit approval to the Chinese Communist Party’s abuses.

This statement is as true for the NBA as it is for your organization. So today, I write to you to urge you to follow the WTA’s lead and immediately suspend all of your organization’s planned events in Communist China until Ms. Shuai is free from coercion, allowed to freely speak and there is a thorough and completely transparent investigation into her accusations of assault.

Now is the time for the world of sport to stand united and demand accountability. The safety of all athletes, including those competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, cannot be jeopardized by your decision to put profits over people and fail to publically condemn the abuses of the Chinese Communist Party.

Florida’s Senators Urge State Department to Support Tibet Over Communist China

Last week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., led a group of bipartisan colleagues in a letter to Uzra Zeya, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights at the U.S. Department of State, ahead of her expected appointment as Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, advocating for a U.S. policy toward Tibet that protects the rights, autonomy, and dignity of the Tibetan people.
FLORIDA STATE
uga.edu

Associate professor quoted in New York Times about changes to sporting events hosted in China

Associate professor Thomas Baker weighed in on the growing rift between international sporting associations and the Chinese government in a New York Times article. The article cites increasing disagreements between international sports organizations and Chinese government policies as a possible catalyst for fewer sports events taking place in China in the future.
TENNIS
Kat Cammack Champions the Taiwan Preclearance Act on Capitol Hill

Last week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., introduced the “Taiwan Preclearance Act.”. “The bill expresses the importance of the United States’ relationship with Taiwan and Taiwan’s importance in the Indo-Pacific region. The bill also requires a report on establishing a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preclearance facility at the Taipei Taoyuan International Airport (TPE),” Cammack’s office noted. “The Taipei Taoyuan International Airport offers dozens of flights a week to and from the United States, with connections throughout Asia. The establishment of a preclearance facility will create a seamless experience for U.S.-bound passengers and further encourage growth in travel between Taiwan and the U.S.”
FOREIGN POLICY
House Passes Resolution Championed by Michael Waltz Condemning IOC, China Over Peng Shuai Situation

Last week, the U.S. House passed without opposition a resolution “condemning the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) gross mishandling and cover-up of three-time Olympian Peng Shuai’s allegations of sexual assault against a former senior CCP official and her subsequent disappearance” championed by a member of the Florida delegation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pride Source

Tom Daley, Olympic Champion, Calls Out Pro Sports Leagues For Holding Events in Anti-LGBTQ+ Countries

British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley has shared his dismay that professional sports leagues continue to hold events in countries that persecute LGBTQ+ people. “In 2022, the World Cup is being held in the second most dangerous country for queer people, Qatar,” Daley said in a press release about the prerecorded ‘Alternative Christmas Message’ for UK station Channel 4. “Why are we allowing places that aren’t safe for ALL fans and ALL players to host our most prestigious sporting events? Hosting a world cup is an honor. Why are we honoring them? Holding a Formula 1 grand prix is an honor. Why are we honoring Saudi Arabia?”
SOCIETY
Marco Rubio: How the Bipartisan Economic Consensus Is Destroying American Greatness

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., delivered American Compass’ Inaugural Henry Clay Lecture in Political Economy at Hillsdale College Kirby Center. In the speech, which marked the 20th anniversary of China’s ascension to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Rubio made the case that a “failed consensus” brought America to the breaking point and made the case for a “pro-American capitalism that protects our nation’s interests and serves the common good.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

18 Indian Referees Selected on FIFA'S International List 2022

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): As many as 18 Indian referees have been selected for the 2022 FIFA Refereeing International Lists. The extensive list includes officials who are qualified to be Referees and Assistant Referees. Out of a total list of 18 referees, four are women (two referees and...
FIFA
Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

