Rutherford County Solid Waste Discusses Holiday Schedule Changes and Recycling Options

Applications are now being received by the Marengo County Commission for the position of Marengo County Solid Waste Officer. The applications will be taken at the office of the Marengo County Commission until 4:00 p.m. on January 10, 2022. Said Solid Waste Officer duties shall verify that all Marengo County residents are properly enrolled for garbage collection services. Said officer shall address and enforce the law against criminal littering, enforce the law against residents who are not properly enrolled for garbage collection services, and shall verify all persons eligible for garbage collection services but exempted from paying collection fees. Said officer shall work twenty-four (24) hours per week, and shall receive an annual compensation of Twenty Thousand Eight Hundred and No/100s ($20,800.00) Dollars.

MARENGO COUNTY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO