ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rutherford County Solid Waste Discusses Holiday Schedule Changes and Recycling Options

murfreesboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutherford County Solid Waste is advising residents of schedule adjustments for the upcoming holidays while encouraging mindfulness of recycling options. “Rutherford County Solid Waste respectfully requests that citizens recycle as much cardboard, paper, and other recyclables as possible,” said Director Bishop Wagener. “Recycling is a high priority for Rutherford County because...

news.murfreesboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County Solid Waste offers debris removal tips for residents

Lee County Solid Waste is asking residents who were impacted by last Tuesday’s (Dec.21) weather event to take note of the following tips in order to efficiently remove debris. Please note: Damaged pool cages would fall under the same disposal method of “Fencing (Wood)” as shown above.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Times-Mail

Holiday hours for Solid Waste District

Following are the upcoming holiday hours of operations for the Lawrence County Solid Waste Management District:. Christmas Eve: Transfer station, 7-11 a.m.; Recycling Center and Recycling Center Collection Station 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Collection Stations: All other Collection Stations normal operating hours. Administrative office: Closed Christmas Day. All departments of the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Waste Disposal#Paper Recycling#Green Waste#Convenience Centers
wccbcharlotte.com

City Of Charlotte Solid Waste Services Holiday Collection Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solid Waste Services in Charlotte will operate on a normal schedule through Christmas. Services will collect trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk items on Friday, December 24th and Friday, December 31st. Officials say Christmas tree collection will begin Monday, December 27th. Real Christmas trees can be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
littlevillagemag.com

Rockin’ around the Christmas trash: A guide to recycling your holiday waste

Perhaps the worst part of Christmas is the inevitable clean-up afterwards: the mountain of empty boxes, shredded wrapping paper, string lights with burnt-out bulbs and the tree slowly going from beloved holiday symbol to fire hazard. But before you toss it all into the dumpster or stuff it into a garbage can, consider these ways to recycle, compost and minimize holiday waste.
IOWA CITY, IA
palmcoastobserver.com

City of Palm Coast announces holiday schedule, trash pickup and tree recycling

City of Palm Coast offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, December 23 and 24, and Friday, December 31. For both holidays, Waste Pro service will not be affected. Trash and recycling will be picked up according to the normal pick-up schedule. For more information, please visit https://www.palmcoastgov.com/trash/schedule or submit...
PALM COAST, FL
ClarkCountyToday

Area residents can cut down on holiday waste by recycling Christmas Trees

VANCOUVER – After the holiday festivities wind down, Clark County Public Health urges residents to recycle their Christmas trees, rather than tossing them in the trash. From Thanksgiving to the New Year, holiday waste accounts for an additional 20 to 25 percent increase in trash, including Christmas trees. The National Christmas Tree Association estimates 25 to 30 million live Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. every year. Clark County is among the top counties in Washington for cut trees.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
purecountry1067.com

Lafayette Waste Collection & Compost Facility Holiday Schedule

Lafayette, LA – Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on a weekend, the trash and recycling collection schedule will not be affected. Republic Services will run its regular routes the weeks following Christmas and New Year’s Day, and sanitation workers will pick up excess holiday waste as long as it’s bagged and placed at least three feet away from trash and recycling carts.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

Waste Management holiday garbage collection changes for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management announced an altered holiday garbage collection schedule for the Jackson area. No trash will be collected on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 or on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1. Residential customers will have their trash collected on their regularly scheduled days, Wednesday, December 29 and Wednesday, January 5.
JACKSON, MS
snntv.com

City of North Port Solid Waste back with holiday lip sync video

NORTH PORT - The City of North Port’s solid waste division is ringing in the holidays with yet another lip sync video. The division made the video to celebrate another successful year in 2021, reducing the cost of recycling collection. The City thanked it residents who have made collection...
NORTH PORT, FL
Hutch Post

Reno County Solid Waste Landfill Fees to Increase in 2022

RENO COUNTY — Some users of the Reno County Landfill will see a slight increase in fees in 2022. The fees will support capital improvements at the landfill and help maintain current and future operations. One project nearing completion is the new scale house and customer convenience center, which will include a household hazardous waste drop off and “swap shop”, water tanker storage and filling, and a garage for field trucks.
RENO COUNTY, KS
rigov.org

Holiday Refuse and Recycling Collection Schedule

During the weeks of December 20, 2021, and December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule. During the weeks of December 20, 2021, and December 27, 2021, refuse and recycling will be on its normal collection schedule. The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
registerpublications.com

The solid waste rules

These are the solid waste rules passed Dec. 16 by the Hamilton County Commissioners. On the motion of___________________, seconded by__________________. ADOPTING RULES FOR THE HAMILTON COUNTY SOLID WASTE DISTRICT. WHEREAS, Ohio Revised Code sections 343.01(G)(2) and 3734.53(C)(2) authorize Boards of. County Commission to adopt rules governing the maintenance, protection, and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
apexnc.org

Holiday Solid Waste Reminders

All Town facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on December 23, 24, and 27, 2021 and for the New Years holiday on December 31st. Trash and recycling collection: No collection changes but Friday's pick-up will begin earlier than normal! Place carts on the curb the night before to ensure collection.
RECYCLING
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Holiday Schedules

Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on December 23, 24, and 31, 2021, in observance of the holidays. Alachua County’s Monday through Thursday residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be disrupted due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
The West Alabama Watchman

County continues search for Solid Waste Officer

Applications are now being received by the Marengo County Commission for the position of Marengo County Solid Waste Officer. The applications will be taken at the office of the Marengo County Commission until 4:00 p.m. on January 10, 2022. Said Solid Waste Officer duties shall verify that all Marengo County residents are properly enrolled for garbage collection services. Said officer shall address and enforce the law against criminal littering, enforce the law against residents who are not properly enrolled for garbage collection services, and shall verify all persons eligible for garbage collection services but exempted from paying collection fees. Said officer shall work twenty-four (24) hours per week, and shall receive an annual compensation of Twenty Thousand Eight Hundred and No/100s ($20,800.00) Dollars.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy