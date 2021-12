More than 70 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to seven postponed games this month. In order to limit postponements, the league and the National Basketball Players Association have reportedly agreed to new rules about signing replacement players, and the two sides have also agreed to temporarily tighter protocols that call for more testing and stricter mask requirements from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, per ESPN and The Athletic.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO