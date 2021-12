It’s almost the end of the year, but there are still features that WhatsApp is readying for launch as soon as possible. One of them is a new interface for voice calls. As discovered by WABetaInfo, this new interface for voice calls is under development, which means that no public beta tester can try it for now, although the publication notes that it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android users.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO