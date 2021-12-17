Ann Louise Jeanette Rohla

Mary Louise Winkler, age 68, went home, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 15, 2021, after bravely fighting her battle against multiple sclerosis for over 30 years. Mary Lou was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church where she took great joy in teaching the toddler age Sunday school class. After the tragedy of losing their daughter, Rebecca, Mary Lou and her husband became passionate about volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and shared their story across East Tennessee. She felt if her testimony helped to save one person, it was well worth the time she put in. Mary Lou was such a caring individual who was always thinking of others above herself. Some of her interests included sewing, home decorating, and making porcelain dolls.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO