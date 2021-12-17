ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ann Louise Jeanette Rohla

hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Louise Jeanette (Edgley) Rohla, age 79 of Tolleson, AZ, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Ann was born on January 27, 1942...

www.hudsonvalley360.com

easternshorepost.com

Susan Louise Johnson

Mrs. Susan “Sue” Louise Johnson (née Greene), 67, fell asleep in death Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Greenbackville. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Johnson; brother, Robert Greene; children: Eric Emmerling Jr. (Carlina), Melinda Hair (Jarret), and Joshua Emmerling (Sasha); stepgranddaughter, Lorelei Nunke; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
GREENBACKVILLE, VA
kciiradio.com

Jeanette Lucille Banks

Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Jeanette Lucille Banks of Washington will be Tuesday, December 28th at 10:30a.m. at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 2p.m. Monday, December 27th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. that evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Sonshine Ministries.
WASHINGTON, IA
bbbtv12.com

Mary Louise Winkler, 68

Mary Louise Winkler, age 68, went home, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 15, 2021, after bravely fighting her battle against multiple sclerosis for over 30 years. Mary Lou was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church where she took great joy in teaching the toddler age Sunday school class. After the tragedy of losing their daughter, Rebecca, Mary Lou and her husband became passionate about volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and shared their story across East Tennessee. She felt if her testimony helped to save one person, it was well worth the time she put in. Mary Lou was such a caring individual who was always thinking of others above herself. Some of her interests included sewing, home decorating, and making porcelain dolls.
OAK RIDGE, TN

