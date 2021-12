Christmas is rapidly approaching. The week in which Dec. 25 occurs is generally known as the holiday season. Instead of people saying my preferred greeting, “Merry Christmas” or “We wish you a merry Christmas,” they are most likely to say “Happy Holidays.” By naming my preference, it is not my intention to resurrect the debate regarding keeping Christ’s name in Christmas. I think it is more important to consider why the Christian holy day is important. Before I say more on that, I should add that when I hear the greeting “Happy Holidays,” I think about the origin of the word, which is a derivative of “holy day.” In effect, those who choose to extend this greeting, they are actually saying, “Happy Holy Days.” I am OK with that.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO