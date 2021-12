LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California State University system announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in order to attend in-person classes. An instructor gives a tour of the campus to transfer students in their first semester at CSU Northridge. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The booster requirement will take effect on Feb. 28 or six months after a person has received their second dose, whichever is later. However, the CSU system left the door open for individual schools to issue earlier compliance dates. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO