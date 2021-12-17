Radio City Rockettes End Their Season Early Due To COVID Surge
After hundreds of thousands of fans eagerly returned to Radio City this year, the Christmas Spectacular has officially been canceled for the rest of the season.
After today’s earlier announcement that only four shows were to be canceled today , The Rockettes officially announced that they will be ending their season early.
This will be the second time in history that the Christmas Spectacular is canceled due to the virus.
“We regret that we will be unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic…All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.”
The Rockettes were fortunately able to host over 100 shows up to this point in the season, as they share well wishes in looking forward to their much anticipated return in 2022.
In other news: New York State Reaches The Most Single-Day Cases Of The Entire Pandemic
Comments / 0