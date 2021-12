CHICAGO: Global communications intelligence company Cision has agreed to acquire Australia- and New Zealand-based media monitoring company Streem. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is expected to close in Q1 2022. One-hundred percent of Streem shares were sold to Cision, yet the platform will continue to operate as an independent brand, retaining its leadership and staff in the two countries. This includes cofounders Edgar Welch and Antoine Sabourin, who will remain in their roles as CEO and CTO, respectively.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO