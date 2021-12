Ok are you sick of me posting Hokkaido Milk Breads, if you are sorry, not sorry 😂. I’m so pleased at how well these 100% whole wheat breads bake up. They can reach such great lofts despite all the bran, none of which was sifted whatsoever. I wanted to start making some variations on these all whole wheat loaves and realized that I hadn’t seen any with fruit in them. I had raisins so also wanted to try Caroline’s (Trailrunner) trick of hydrating them with minimal water and the microwave. I usually soak my dried fruit in some liquor because we have lots and it never gets drank, but I’m also cognizant of the fact that the alcohol might inhibit the yeast somewhat and since this is an enriched dough which also slows the microbes I didn’t want to exacerbate that.

