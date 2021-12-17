ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

COVID-19 surge leads to schedule changes in NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball: What we know

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 is once again disrupting sports...

thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
#Nhl#Covid
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
Chronicle

Small ball lineup lifts Duke men's basketball past Virginia Tech

The Cameron Crazies packed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for an ACC contest for the first time since March 2020. The Wednesday game kicked off with a rambunctious winter break crowd, players decked out in the newly revealed "Cameron Brotherhood" jerseys and a nine-point lead for Duke—but something quickly went awry.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Beating the odds: Former coach, teammate reflect on Mac McClung’s success

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – When former Blue Devils head basketball coach, Scotty Vermillion, recalls Mac McClung, a particular story comes to mind. McClung had just recently started at Georgetown when he and his Hoya teammates visited a Washington Wizards practice. “Afterward his mom said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get a picture with John Wall?’ […]
GATE CITY, VA
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
NFL
fox34.com

Former Red Raiders McClung, Mooney get called up to NBA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mac McClung and Matt Mooney are both headed to the NBA. McClung signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. McClung played two seasons at Georgetown and one year at Texas Tech, before declaring for the NBA draft. He was not drafted this season but was signed as a free agent by the Lakers.
NBA

