ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-hostages have left Haiti, doing well

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

All of the former hostages from a U.S.-based missionary...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti set free by gang

A Haiti gang released the remaining 12 hostages that were first abducted exactly two months ago, according to U.S. and Haiti officials and the Christian organization that sent them. The hostages were kidnapped just east of Port-au-Prince by a violent gang, 400 Mawozo, on Oct. 16. Among the group were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Knox Pages

Remaining 12 hostages in Haiti made daring escape, officials say

The remaining 12 hostages who on Tuesday rejoined their families after two months in captivity made a daring escape, Christian Aid Ministries officials said. Originally, the 17 missionaries kidnapped in October were there with Christian Aid Ministries, an organization out of Holmes County. Two people were released in late November and another three people again in early December.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Hostage#Kidnapping#Missionary
CBS Miami

Last Of The Haiti Hostages Found Freedom By Making Daring Escape

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The remaining captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring escape. Christian Aid Ministries said the group eluded their kidnappers and walked for miles over difficult terrain. A total of 17 people from the missionary group were abducted more than two months ago. Earlier Monday, the church agency’s general director said the organization forgives the captors. “A message to the kidnappers: You cost our hostages and their families a lot of suffering. However, Jesus taught us by word and by his own example that the power of forgiving love is stronger than the hate of violent force,” said David Troyer. The group says all the former hostages have been flown out of Haiti and are doing well.
SOCIETY
Fremont Tribune

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after negotiations with a notorious criminal gang to secure the missionary group's release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti Gang Releases Last Group of Missionaries Held Hostage

The remaining 12 missionaries held hostage by a Haiti gang since October have been released exactly two months after they were kidnapped, Christian Aid Ministries, the US-based religious group the abductees worked with, reported on Thursday. They were among 17 people – 16 American citizens and one Canadian –who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Haiti hostages stage dramatic escape 'after receiving sign from God'

Twelve North American gang hostages held for months in Haiti orchestrated their own escape last week, hiking for miles under cover of darkness carrying young children, their church organisation said Monday. Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), which had provided little information on the 16 Americans and one Canadian who were kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

Group of hostages freed from Haiti in time for Christmas

OAKLAND — This Christmas season, a group of 17 men, women and children who were held hostage in Haiti for two months are reunited with their loved ones. This includes a family with a connection to Garrett County. At a press conference on Monday, Christian Aid Ministries reported that...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

4 migrants killed in Mexico truck crash return to Guatemala

The bodies of four migrants killed in a Dec. 9 truck crash in southern Mexico have been returned to their homeland, Guatemala The bodies arrived on a charter flight from Mexico on Saturday and were taken in hearses to their hometowns for burial. Three of the victims were from San Marcos province, on the border with Mexico. The fourth was from the highland province of Chimaltenango. They were identified as Leonel Estuardo Gómez Zepeda, Daymen Erick Fuentes Bravo, Cecilio Federico Ovalle Cifuentes and Daniel Arnulfo Pérez Ixla.A total of 56 migrants died when the smugglers’ truck they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy