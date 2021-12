A new episode of Lidia Bastianich's PBS show "Lidia Celebrates America" premiered this week, titled "Overcoming The Odds." In her trip across the country, Bastianich shares with viewers stories of incredible perseverance in the face of tragedy and trauma, and also looks at how food fosters connection as people rebuild their lives. One such story is that of Yannick Benjamin, who used to work for Bastianich as a sommelier until he lost the use of his legs after a near-fatal car accident. Benjamin came back from the tragedy to open his first restaurant in New York City, Contento, with a mission to create a barrier-free dining experience for people with disabilities.

