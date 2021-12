In a clip from the most recent episode of Gold Rush, gold mining boss Parker Schnabel and his crew’s misfortunes are turning around with the help of Big Red. The young miner is one of the main stars of the hit Discovery Channel series. He learned the tricks of the trade growing up around his grandfather’s gold mining company. In fact, he’s led a team of miners in the Yukon since graduating high school. The gold mining prodigy is one of the most successful cast members on the reality TV series. So he knows what he’s doing, but even Schnabel has good seasons and bad seasons.

